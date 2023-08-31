Defense dominated as Gladbrook-Reinbeck pitched a 78-0 shutout of Tripoli at Tripoli High on Aug. 31 in Iowa football action.
Last season, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Tripoli faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Gladbrook-Reinbeck High School.
