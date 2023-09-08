Defense dominated as Fairbank Wapsie Valley pitched a 27-0 shutout of Calmar South Winn in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over Calmar South Winn.
Fairbank Wapsie Valley steamrolled to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.
The last time Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Calmar South Winn played in a 48-24 game on Sept. 30, 2022.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Jesup.
