Defense dominated as Fairbank Wapsie Valley pitched a 27-0 shutout of Calmar South Winn in an Iowa high school football matchup on Sept. 8.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley registered a 13-0 advantage at intermission over Calmar South Winn.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley steamrolled to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Calmar South Winn played in a 48-24 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Jesup.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.