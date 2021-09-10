Taking on water: Waverly-Sr sinks Webster City 31-14

Waverly-Sr charged Webster City and collected a 31-14 victory on September 10 in Iowa football.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
Waverly-Sr fought to a 24-7 intermission margin at Webster City's expense.
Waverly-Sr drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Webster City after the first quarter.
Recently on August 28 , Waverly-Sr squared up on Waukon in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
