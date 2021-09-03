Taking on water: Marshalltown sinks Waterloo East 33-14

Riding a wave of production, Marshalltown dunked Waterloo East 33-14 during this Iowa football game.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Marshalltown took charge in front of Waterloo East 33-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats registered a 12-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Marshalltown opened with a 6-0 advantage over Waterloo East through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.