Taking on water: Marshalltown sinks Waterloo East 33-14
Taking on water: Marshalltown sinks Waterloo East 33-14

Riding a wave of production, Marshalltown dunked Waterloo East 33-14 during this Iowa football game.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Marshalltown took charge in front of Waterloo East 33-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Bobcats registered a 12-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Marshalltown opened with a 6-0 advantage over Waterloo East through the first quarter.

