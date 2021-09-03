Taking on water: Marshalltown sinks Waterloo East 33-14

Riding a wave of production, Marshalltown dunked Waterloo East 33-14 during this Iowa football game.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
Marshalltown took charge in front of Waterloo East 33-14 to begin the fourth quarter.
The Bobcats registered a 12-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.
Marshalltown opened with a 6-0 advantage over Waterloo East through the first quarter.
