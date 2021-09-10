 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Lisbon sinks Alburnett 18-6
Lisbon tipped and eventually toppled Alburnett 18-6 on September 10 in Iowa football.

In recent action on August 27, Alburnett faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Lisbon took on West Branch on August 27 at Lisbon High School. For more, click here.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

The Lions opened an enormous 18-0 gap over the Pirates at the intermission.

