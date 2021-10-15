Taking on water: Dubuque Hempstead sinks Waterloo West 28-14

Dubuque Hempstead grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Waterloo West at Waterloo West High on October 15 in Iowa football action.
Recently on October 1 , Dubuque Hempstead squared up on Muscatine in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Dubuque Hempstead jumped in front of Waterloo West 2-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Mustangs fought to a 15-0 halftime margin at the Wahawks' expense.
Dubuque Hempstead took control in the third quarter with a 28-7 advantage over Waterloo West.
