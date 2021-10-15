 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Taking on water: Dubuque Hempstead sinks Waterloo West 28-14

Dubuque Hempstead grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Waterloo West at Waterloo West High on October 15 in Iowa football action.

Recently on October 1 , Dubuque Hempstead squared up on Muscatine in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

Dubuque Hempstead jumped in front of Waterloo West 2-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 15-0 halftime margin at the Wahawks' expense.

Dubuque Hempstead took control in the third quarter with a 28-7 advantage over Waterloo West.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News