Taking on water: Cedar Rapids Xavier sinks Webster City 24-13

Cedar Rapids Xavier notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Webster City 24-13 during this Iowa football game.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Saints' offense darted to a 17-7 lead over the Lynx at halftime.

The Saints' leverage showed as they carried a 17-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 22 , Cedar Rapids Xavier squared up on Oskaloosa in a football game . Click here for a recap

