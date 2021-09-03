Taking on water: Cedar Rapids Prairie sinks Dubuque Senior 28-14

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Rapids Prairie spurred past Dubuque Senior 28-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 28-7 at first quarter.
The Hawks registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Rams.
