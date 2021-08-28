 Skip to main content
Taking on water: Ackley AGWSR sinks Belmond-Klemme 21-6
Ackley AGWSR handed Belmond-Klemme a tough 21-6 loss in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

Ackley AGWSR's offense darted to a 7-6 lead over Belmond-Klemme at halftime.

