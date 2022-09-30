Take a seat: Waverly-Sr owns Marion in huge victory 42-7

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Waverly-Sr's performance in a 42-7 destruction of Marion in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Tough to find an edge early, Waverly-Sr and Marion fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks opened a monstrous 28-7 gap over the Wolves at halftime.

Waverly-Sr breathed fire to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

