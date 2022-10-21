Take a seat: North Liberty Liberty owns Clinton in huge victory 42-7

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. North Liberty did exactly that with a 42-7 win against Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

North Liberty darted in front of Clinton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lightning opened a giant 28-0 gap over the River Kings at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lightning outscored the River Kings 7-0 in the final quarter.

