 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Take a seat: North Liberty Liberty owns Clinton in huge victory 42-7

  • 0

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. North Liberty did exactly that with a 42-7 win against Clinton in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

North Liberty darted in front of Clinton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lightning opened a giant 28-0 gap over the River Kings at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lightning outscored the River Kings 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, North Liberty and Clinton squared off with October 22, 2021 at Clinton High School last season. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

In recent action on October 7, North Liberty faced off against Fort Madison and Clinton took on Eldridge North Scott on October 7 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News