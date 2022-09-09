Sweating it out: Dike-New Hartford edges Clear Lake 28-20

Dike-New Hartford topped Clear Lake 28-20 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wolverines opened a slim 26-14 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions' spirited final-quarter performance.

