 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sweating it out: Dike-New Hartford edges Clear Lake 28-20

  • 0

Dike-New Hartford topped Clear Lake 28-20 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Wolverines opened a slim 26-14 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

The Wolverines chalked up this decision in spite of the Lions' spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Clear Lake faced off on September 10, 2021 at Dike-New Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News