Surge sends Denver past Dike-New Hartford 30-20

A slow beginning couldn't deter Denver, which shook it off to claim a 30-20 victory over Dike-New Hartford on October 7 in Iowa football.

Dike-New Hartford started on steady ground by forging a 7-2 lead over Denver at the end of the first quarter.

The Wolverines proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 14-8 advantage over the Cyclones at the half.

Denver broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-14 lead over Dike-New Hartford.

The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

