Surge sends Denver past Dike-New Hartford 30-20

A slow beginning couldn't deter Denver, which shook it off to claim a 30-20 victory over Dike-New Hartford on October 7 in Iowa football.
Dike-New Hartford started on steady ground by forging a 7-2 lead over Denver at the end of the first quarter.
The Wolverines proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 14-8 advantage over the Cyclones at the half.
Denver broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 23-14 lead over Dike-New Hartford.
The Cyclones' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.
Last season, Dike-New Hartford and Denver squared off with October 8, 2021 at Denver High School last season. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
Recently on September 23, Denver squared off with Manly Central Springs in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.