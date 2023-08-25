Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 25-24 victory over upstart Osage for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar a 12-0 lead over Osage.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.

Osage responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 19-16.

The Green Devils rallied in the final quarter, but the Saints skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Osage and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared off on Aug. 28, 2021 at Saint Ansgar High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.