Sumner-Fred tells Postville "No Soup For You" in shutout 66-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Sumner-Fred squeeze Postville 66-0 in a shutout performance in Iowa high school football action on September 16.
In recent action on September 2, Postville faced off against Jesup and Sumner-Fred took on West Union NFV on September 2 at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School. For more, click here.
