Sumner-Fred overpowers Guttenberg Clayton Ridge in thorough beating 37-6

Sumner-Fred controlled the action to earn a strong 37-6 win against Guttenberg Clayton Ridge in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
In recent action on October 8, Sumner-Fred faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Guttenberg Clayton Ridge took on Winthrop East Buchanan on October 8 at Guttenberg Clayton Ridge High School. For more, click here.
