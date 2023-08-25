Sumner-Fred topped Winthrop East Buchanan 18-12 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

The Buccaneers took a 12-6 lead over the Cougars heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Cougars fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Buccaneers.

