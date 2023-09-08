Sumner-Fred controlled the action to earn an impressive 58-6 win against Oelwein on Sept. 8 in Iowa football.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Oelwein faced off against Charles City and Sumner-Fred took on Winthrop East Buchanan on Aug. 25 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School.

