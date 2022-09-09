Sumner-Fred claims close encounter of the winning kind over Denver 12-7

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Sumner-Fred did just enough to beat Denver 12-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 9.

Sumner-Fred moved in front of Denver 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cyclones came from behind to grab the advantage 7-6 at halftime over the Cougars.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Cyclones' heartbreak could be traced to a disappointing final quarter, when they were outscored 6-0 by the Cougars.

