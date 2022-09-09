Storm warning: Wilton rains down on Riverside Highland 55-9

Wilton left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Riverside Highland 55-9 in Iowa high school football on September 9.

The first quarter gave Wilton a 21-0 lead over Riverside Highland.

The Beavers registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over the Huskies.

Wilton struck to a 55-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Beavers' advantage was wide enough to weather the Huskies' 6-0 margin in the final quarter.

