Storm warning: West Liberty leaves whiplash on Tipton 35-14

West Liberty showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Tipton 35-14 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
West Liberty's offense stormed to a 35-0 lead over Tipton at halftime.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
In recent action on September 24, Tipton faced off against Goose Lake Northeast and West Liberty took on Monticello on September 24 at West Liberty High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
