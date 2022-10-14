Storm warning: Wapello rains down on Stanwood North Cedar 45-6

Wapello handled Stanwood North Cedar 45-6 in an impressive showing during this Iowa football game.
The last time Wapello and Stanwood North Cedar played in a 48-6 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.
