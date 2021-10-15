Storm warning: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar unleashes full fury on Lake Mills 49-18

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 49-18 victory over Lake Mills in Iowa high school football on October 15.
In recent action on October 1, Lake Mills faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on October 1 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar a 7-6 lead over Lake Mills.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.
