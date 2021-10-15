 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Storm warning: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar unleashes full fury on Lake Mills 49-18

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 49-18 victory over Lake Mills in Iowa high school football on October 15.

In recent action on October 1, Lake Mills faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on October 1 at Greene North Butler High School. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar a 7-6 lead over Lake Mills.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News