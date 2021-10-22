Storm warning: North Liberty Liberty leaves whiplash on Clinton 45-13

North Liberty Liberty's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Clinton 45-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on October 8, Clinton faced off against Eldridge North Scott and North Liberty took on Fort Madison on October 8 at Fort Madison High School. For more, click here.
Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
The Lightning opened a tight 17-6 gap over the River Kings at halftime.
The Lightning enjoyed a giant margin over the River Kings with a 31-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
