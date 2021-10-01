Storm warning: Independence leaves whiplash on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40-13

Independence showered the scoreboard with points to drown Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40-13 in Iowa high school football action on October 1.
The Mustangs' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
Independence remained on top of Hampton-Dumont-CAL through a scoreless first and third quarters.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.