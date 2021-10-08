Storm warning: Grundy Center unleashes full fury on Conrad BCLUW 46-7

Grundy Center handled Conrad BCLUW 46-7 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Grundy Center jumped in front of Conrad BCLUW 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a gross 32-0 gap over the Comets at the intermission.

Grundy Center and Conrad BCLUW were engaged in a gross affair at 39-0 as the fourth quarter started.

It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Spartans and the Comets both had the scoreboard blinking in a 46-7 knot.

