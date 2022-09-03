Storm warning: Fairbank Wapsie Valley rains down on Nashua-Plainfield 41-6

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Fairbank Wapsie Valley turned out the lights on Nashua-Plainfield 41-6 in Iowa high school football on September 2.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley darted in front of Nashua-Plainfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 27-6 intermission margin at the Huskies' expense.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

