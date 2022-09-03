 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Fairbank Wapsie Valley rains down on Nashua-Plainfield 41-6

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Fairbank Wapsie Valley turned out the lights on Nashua-Plainfield 41-6 in Iowa high school football on September 2.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley darted in front of Nashua-Plainfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 27-6 intermission margin at the Huskies' expense.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley charged to a 41-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Nashua-Plainfield squared off with September 3, 2021 at Nashua-Plainfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

