Storm warning: Cedar Falls leaves whiplash on Muscatine 42-7

Cedar Falls painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Muscatine's defense for a 42-7 win on September 24 in Iowa football.

The Tigers drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.

Cedar Falls opened a huge 35-0 gap over Muscatine at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cedar Falls and Muscatine were both scoreless.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 42-7 tie.

