Storm warning: Cedar Falls leaves whiplash on Muscatine 42-7

Cedar Falls painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Muscatine's defense for a 42-7 win on September 24 in Iowa football.
The Tigers drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over the Muskies after the first quarter.
Cedar Falls opened a huge 35-0 gap over Muscatine at the intermission.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Cedar Falls and Muscatine were both scoreless.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the final quarter, setting for a 42-7 tie.
In recent action on September 10, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids Prairie on September 10 at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
