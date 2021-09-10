Storm warning: Algona unleashes full fury on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 47-13

Algona didn't tinker around with Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. A 47-13 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Algona's authority showed as it carried a 27-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Algona's offense jumped to a 20-6 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura at halftime.
Defense ruled the first quarter as Algona and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura were both scoreless.
