Storm warning: Alburnett rains down on Wapello 52-7

Wapello had no answers as Alburnett compiled a 52-7 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The last time Wapello and Alburnett played in a 48-12 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Alburnett faced off against Riverside Highland and Wapello took on Lisbon on September 23 at Lisbon High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
