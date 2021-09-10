Riding a wave of production, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar dunked Armstrong North Union 40-26 at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on September 10 in Iowa football action.
Recently on August 28 , Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared up on Osage in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Warriors enjoyed a 26-16 lead over the Saints to start the fourth quarter.
Armstrong North Union constructed a bold start that built a 14-8 gap on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar heading into the locker room.
Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar darted in front of Armstrong North Union 8-7 to begin the second quarter.
