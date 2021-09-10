 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stopped cold: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar thwarts Armstrong North Union's quest 40-26
0 comments

Stopped cold: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar thwarts Armstrong North Union's quest 40-26

{{featured_button_text}}

Riding a wave of production, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar dunked Armstrong North Union 40-26 at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on September 10 in Iowa football action.

Recently on August 28 , Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar squared up on Osage in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Warriors enjoyed a 26-16 lead over the Saints to start the fourth quarter.

Armstrong North Union constructed a bold start that built a 14-8 gap on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar heading into the locker room.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar darted in front of Armstrong North Union 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News