Riding a wave of production, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar dunked Armstrong North Union 40-26 at Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar High on September 10 in Iowa football action.

The Warriors enjoyed a 26-16 lead over the Saints to start the fourth quarter.

Armstrong North Union constructed a bold start that built a 14-8 gap on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar heading into the locker room.

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar darted in front of Armstrong North Union 8-7 to begin the second quarter.

