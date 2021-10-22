Stopped cold: Cedar Falls thwarts Dubuque Senior's quest 37-21

Saddled up and ready to go, Cedar Falls spurred past Dubuque Senior 37-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The Tigers' offense breathed fire to a 37-21 lead over the Rams at halftime.

Cedar Falls authored an impenetrable defensive effort to blank Dubuque Senior in the first and fourth quarters.

