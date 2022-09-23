Stop sign: Wyoming Midland renders Springville's offense pointless 78-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Wyoming Midland shutout Springville 78-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 23.
Last season, Springville and Wyoming Midland squared off with September 24, 2021 at Wyoming Midland High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Springville faced off against Lansing Kee High and Wyoming Midland took on Preston Easton Valley on September 9 at Preston Easton Valley High. Click here for a recap
