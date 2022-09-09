Stop sign: Winthrop East Buchanan renders Arlington Starmont's offense pointless 38-0

Winthrop East Buchanan played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 38-0 verdict over Arlington Starmont in Iowa high school football on September 9.
Last season, Winthrop East Buchanan and Arlington Starmont squared off with September 10, 2021 at Arlington Starmont High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
