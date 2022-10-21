Stop sign: Williamsburg renders Camanche's offense pointless 42-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Williamsburg's 42-0 blanking of Camanche on October 21 in Iowa football.

Williamsburg opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

The Raiders registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Storm.

Williamsburg struck to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

