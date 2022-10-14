Stop sign: West Union NFV renders Oelwein's offense pointless 48-0

West Union NFV didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Oelwein's attack in a virtuoso 48-0 performance in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

West Union NFV opened with a 14-0 advantage over Oelwein through the first quarter.

The Tigerhawks registered a 29-0 advantage at intermission over the Huskies.

West Union NFV roared to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigerhawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.