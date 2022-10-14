Stop sign: West Union NFV renders Oelwein's offense pointless 48-0

West Union NFV didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Oelwein's attack in a virtuoso 48-0 performance in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
West Union NFV opened with a 14-0 advantage over Oelwein through the first quarter.
The Tigerhawks registered a 29-0 advantage at intermission over the Huskies.
West Union NFV roared to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigerhawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the final quarter.
Last season, West Union NFV and Oelwein faced off on October 15, 2021 at West Union North Fayette Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
