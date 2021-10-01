Stop sign: Waverly-Sr renders Marion's offense pointless 42-0

No need for worry, Waverly-Sr's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 42-0 shutout of Marion for an Iowa high school football victory on October 1.

Waverly-Sr jumped in front of Marion 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

Waverly-Sr's offense struck to a 28-0 lead over Marion at halftime.

The Go-Hawks' determination showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.