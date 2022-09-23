Stop sign: Hampton-Dumont-CAL renders Charles City's offense pointless 33-0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Charles City 33-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 23.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL charged ahead over Charles City when the fourth quarter began 33-0.
Both teams were shutout in the first, second and fourth quarters.
The last time Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Charles City played in a 49-14 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 9, Charles City faced off against Mason City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL took on Gowrie Southeast Valley on September 9 at Hampton-Dumont-CAL High School. For more, click here.
