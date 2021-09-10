 Skip to main content
Stop sign: Grundy Center renders Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense pointless 35-0
Stop sign: Grundy Center renders Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense pointless 35-0

Grundy Center's defense throttled Fairbank Wapsie Valley, resulting in a shutout win 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

In recent action on August 27, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Denver and Grundy Center took on Eldora South Hardin on August 27 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap

The third quarter gave the Spartans a 28-0 lead over the Warriors.

Grundy Center opened a gross 21-0 gap over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead over the Warriors.

