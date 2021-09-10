Stop sign: Grundy Center renders Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense pointless 35-0

Grundy Center's defense throttled Fairbank Wapsie Valley, resulting in a shutout win 35-0 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on August 27, Fairbank Wapsie Valley faced off against Denver and Grundy Center took on Eldora South Hardin on August 27 at Grundy Center High School. Click here for a recap
The third quarter gave the Spartans a 28-0 lead over the Warriors.
Grundy Center opened a gross 21-0 gap over Fairbank Wapsie Valley at halftime.
The first quarter gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead over the Warriors.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.