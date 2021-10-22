 Skip to main content
Stop sign: Eldridge North Scott renders Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant's offense pointless 55-0

Eldridge North Scott corralled Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant's offense and never let go to fuel a 55-0 victory on October 22 in Iowa football.

Eldridge North Scott struck in front of Mt. Pleasant Mount Pleasant 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

The Lancers struck over the Panthers when the fourth quarter began 55-0.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Recently on October 8 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Clinton in a football game . For more, click here.

