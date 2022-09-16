Stanwood North Cedar's convoy passes Riverside Highland 36-19

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Stanwood North Cedar will take its 36-19 victory over Riverside Highland in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Knights fought to a 12-7 intermission margin at the Huskies' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 24-12 stretch over the fourth quarter.

