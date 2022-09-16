 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stanwood North Cedar's convoy passes Riverside Highland 36-19

  • 0

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Stanwood North Cedar will take its 36-19 victory over Riverside Highland in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Knights fought to a 12-7 intermission margin at the Huskies' expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and third quarters.

The Knights avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 24-12 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 2 , Stanwood North Cedar squared off with Lisbon in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News