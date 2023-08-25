Stanwood North Cedar's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Riverside Highland 38-6 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Stanwood North Cedar and Riverside Highland faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School.
