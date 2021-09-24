Springville engulfs Wyoming Midland in flames 44-8

Springville didn't tinker around with Wyoming Midland. A 44-8 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

