Springville collected a solid win over Preston Easton Valley in a 51-40 verdict for an Iowa high school football victory at Preston Easton Valley High on Sept. 8.

Last season, Preston Easton Valley and Springville faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Preston Easton Valley High.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.