Spirit Lake's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Forest City 63-6 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Spirit Lake a 14-6 lead over Forest City.

Spirit Lake opened a mammoth 35-6 gap over Forest City at halftime.

Spirit Lake pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Spirit Lake got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.

The last time Spirit Lake and Forest City played in a 47-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Forest City faced off against Algona.

