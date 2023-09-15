Spirit Lake's powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Forest City 63-6 on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave Spirit Lake a 14-6 lead over Forest City.
Spirit Lake opened a mammoth 35-6 gap over Forest City at halftime.
Spirit Lake pulled to a 42-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Spirit Lake got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-0 edge.
The last time Spirit Lake and Forest City played in a 47-0 game on Sept. 2, 2022.
