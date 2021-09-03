 Skip to main content
Spirit Lake pushes the mute button on Forest City 49-0
Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Spirit Lake stuffed Forest City 49-0 to the tune of a shutout in Iowa high school football on September 3.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Spirit Lake registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over Forest City.

Spirit Lake drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Forest City after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

