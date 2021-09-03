Spirit Lake pushes the mute button on Forest City 49-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Spirit Lake stuffed Forest City 49-0 to the tune of a shutout in Iowa high school football on September 3.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.
Spirit Lake registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over Forest City.
Spirit Lake drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Forest City after the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.