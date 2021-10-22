 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spirit Lake finds its footing in victory over Osage 46-20

Spirit Lake's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-20 win over Osage in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Osage squared up on Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a football game . For more, click here.

Spirit Lake drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Osage after the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 26-7 intermission margin at the Green Devils' expense.

Spirit Lake breathed fire over Osage 39-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News