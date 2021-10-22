Spirit Lake finds its footing in victory over Osage 46-20

Spirit Lake's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 46-20 win over Osage in Iowa high school football on October 22.

Spirit Lake drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Osage after the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 26-7 intermission margin at the Green Devils' expense.

Spirit Lake breathed fire over Osage 39-20 heading to the fourth quarter.

