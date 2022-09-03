Spirit Lake exerts defensive dominance to doom Forest City 47-0

Spirit Lake's defense kept Forest City under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 47-0 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.
Spirit Lake drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Forest City after the first quarter.
Spirit Lake's offense charged in front for a 34-0 lead over Forest City at the intermission.
Spirit Lake thundered to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Spirit Lake and Forest City faced off on September 3, 2021 at Forest City High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
