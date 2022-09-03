Spirit Lake exerts defensive dominance to doom Forest City 47-0

Spirit Lake's defense kept Forest City under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 47-0 decision for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

Spirit Lake drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over Forest City after the first quarter.

Spirit Lake's offense charged in front for a 34-0 lead over Forest City at the intermission.

Spirit Lake thundered to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

