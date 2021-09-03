Spencer pours it on Mason City 41-8

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Spencer broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 41-8 explosion on Mason City in Iowa high school football action on September 3.

Spencer's authority showed as it carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers' offense darted to an 18-8 lead over the Mohawks at the intermission.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.

