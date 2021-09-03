Spencer pours it on Mason City 41-8

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Spencer broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 41-8 explosion on Mason City in Iowa high school football action on September 3.
Spencer's authority showed as it carried a 27-8 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers' offense darted to an 18-8 lead over the Mohawks at the intermission.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to an 8-8 tie through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.