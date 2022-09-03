 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spencer knocks off Mason City 37-29

Spencer survived Mason City in a 37-29 win that had a seat-squirming feel during this Iowa football game.

Tough to find an edge early, Spencer and Mason City fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The RiverHawks took a 21-17 lead over the Tigers heading to the halftime locker room.

Spencer broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-21 lead over Mason City.

The Tigers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the RiverHawks 13-8 in the last stanza.

The last time Spencer and Mason City played in a 41-8 game on September 3, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

